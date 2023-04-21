18-wheeler driver dies after driving off SH-99 at Rosehill

HOUSTON – The driver of an 18-wheeler has died after driving off SH-99 at Cypress Rosehill Friday, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies were called to the 17400 block of SH-99 for reports of a big rig involved in a crash.

According to HCSO, the 18-wheeler drove off the eastbound mainlanes and landed in the underpass off 99. The driver was later confirmed dead by deputies.

Authorities have not said what caused the victim to drive off the roadway.

Hazmat crews assisted with diesel clean-up. The truck was towed away from the scene.

TxDOT is assessing any possible damage to a guardrail and wall that were hit during the crash. Deputies said the work should be completed soon.

Traffic appears to be back to normal in the area.