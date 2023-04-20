76º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

The list of things to warn Black children about keeps getting longer

Curtis Bunn NBC News

Tags: Black children, Ralph Yarl, Kansas City, Protest
The list of things to warn Black children about keeps getting longer (PIXABY)

Almost instantly, Monique Joseph’s cheery disposition changed to tears when asked about 16-year-old Ralph Yarl — who was shot in the head and arm by a stranger in Kansas City, Missouri, after ringing the wrong doorbell. The case reminded Joseph of what could have happened to her 9-year-old daughter, Bobbi Wilson, last October.

“I can’t even talk about what happened to that young man without crying because I know what could have happened to my daughter and I know what happens to our children just being kids,” Joseph said.

What happened to the teenage boy seeking to retrieve his twin brothers from a friend’s house and to Joseph’s daughter spraying invasive lantern flies were similar in this way: Both were young Black people merely existing.

For more on this story, visit NBCNews.com.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.