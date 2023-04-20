The list of things to warn Black children about keeps getting longer

Almost instantly, Monique Joseph’s cheery disposition changed to tears when asked about 16-year-old Ralph Yarl — who was shot in the head and arm by a stranger in Kansas City, Missouri, after ringing the wrong doorbell. The case reminded Joseph of what could have happened to her 9-year-old daughter, Bobbi Wilson, last October.

“I can’t even talk about what happened to that young man without crying because I know what could have happened to my daughter and I know what happens to our children just being kids,” Joseph said.

What happened to the teenage boy seeking to retrieve his twin brothers from a friend’s house and to Joseph’s daughter spraying invasive lantern flies were similar in this way: Both were young Black people merely existing.

