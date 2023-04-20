LIST: Brunch this Summer? Count us in! Here’s where to catch the best vibe in Houston

HOUSTON – It’s almost Summer time in the Houston area which means one thing...

BRUNCHES ARE BACK!

Tourists and residents travel far and wide to be part of the Houston brunch culture.

Debatably, Houston and other southern cities have created brunch as we know it, combining breakfast and lunch items for the perfect midday vibes.

From the amazing food selections to specialty handcrafted cocktails, I’m willing to bet our city has the BEST BRUNCH scene in the country.

With the various different experiences offered across the city, one of the locations listed below is sure to suit you and your fun-fanatic friends.

Cheers!🥂

“Located in the East Village of Houston’s edgy East Downtown, Chapman & Kirby is named after the founders of Houston. Chapman & Kirby was created to host Houston’s diverse nightlife and upscale private events, with a food and craft cocktail menu created to celebrate the cultural depth and heritage of Houston.”

“Leeland House is a cozy boutique bistro & bar nestled in Houston’s East Downtown. We offer a stellar all-day brunch, beautiful patio with creative cocktails, specialty mimosas, and full espresso menu.”

2119 Leeland Street

Houston, TX 77003

“Taste Kitchen + Bar, located in Downtown at 420 Main Street, offers globally inspired comfort foods & craft cocktails in an energetic, casual dining environment.”

420 Main St.

Houston, TX 77002

“ We are a kasual family style restaurant decorated with modern art, lush plants, and wood tables. Located in Houston’s Midtown and Zagat rated, The Breakfast Klub has been recognized as one of the “best breakfast restaurants in the nation” by Good Morning America, USA Today, Esquire and Forbes Magazines, and acknowledged by the Houston Press 2011 Readers Choice as best The Breakfast Klub is central to Houston’s daily life.”

3711 Travis at Alabama

Houston, TX 77002

“ Phil & Derek’s has been serving Houston great music and great food since 2008. Inconspicuously located in bustling Midtown Houston, sits Phil & Derek’s Restaurant and Jazz Bar. Phil & Derek’s is a laid-back atmosphere where the ambiance is reminiscent of the comfort of your own living room, coupled with the flare and glitz from our nightly Cabaret style entertainment.”

1701 Webster Street

Houston, TX 77003

“Trez Bistro & Wine Bar’s unique focus is philanthropic and community partnerships; providing local artists with a platform to display their art; and a comfortable environment to enjoy live music in Houston, exceptional food, crafted cocktails, and boutique wine.”

920 Studemont Street Suite #150,

Houston, TX 77007

“ Dedicated to using the highest quality and freshest ingredients possible, Dish Society sources a majority of its items locally from suppliers such as Atkinson Farms, Henry’s Harvest, and Slow Dough Bread Company, among others. The all-day diner turns out a seasonally changing menu with healthful modern twists on traditional favorites. In addition to the robust coffee program by Greenway Coffee, guests can enjoy fresh juices and elixirs, a rotating selection of local craft beers, an approachable wine list, and handcrafted cocktails served in a modern industrial atmosphere.”

5740 San Felipe Street

Houston, TX 77057

403 West Gray Street

Houston, TX

Rockhouse

“Inspired by the robust culture of southern food and live music scene, rockhouse southern kitchen is a fusion of both worlds. we present a flavorful menu of comfort food favorites, libations, and live music on both local and national levels.”

6025 Richmond Ave.

Houston, TX 77057

”A Johnny Carrabba restaurant dedicated to his late grandmother, Grace Mandola, who lived for her family. Serving comfort food & brunch.”

3111 Kirby Drive

Houston, TX 77098

“Mo’ Better Brews is a Vegan Breakfast Restaurant from the creators of Houston Sauce Co., Courtney and Chasitie Lindsay in partnership with DJ and Ethnomusicologist, Flash G. Parks. Serving up a unique Vegan experience with vinyl vibes like no other.”

1201 Southmore Boulevard

Houston, Texas

