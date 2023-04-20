Houston mayor rips the runway walking in fashion show for Earth Day

Tyra Banks, MOVE OVER! This ‘Houston’s Next Top Model’ traded in his business suits for a 100% upcycled boilersuit in honor of Earth Day.

HOUSTON – “Hey Alexa, play Saucy Santana - Walk”

Normally, residents can catch this elected official walking to press conferences or around City Hall with his business face on.

But this week, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner was a featured guest at the Earth Day HTX Festival and even graced the runway with a walk.

Mayor Turner was styled by participants in a boilersuit created entirely from a deconstructed men’s suit, 100% upcycled, and zero waste. He also sported custom-made high-top Chuck Converse which were hand painted by Magpies & Peacocks back in 2017.

The background on the sneakers showed an image of Acres Home, which is the side of town Turner was raised on.

“It is essential that everyone concerned with people and [the] planet gather together to be a force for good, so we were thrilled to participate in the Earth Day celebrations with the Mayor - honoring all that he has achieved for our city and reinforcing how much we can all be part of the solution moving forward. As Magpies & Peacocks enter our 12th year in Sustainability, we are proud to continue to present Fashion as a force for good,” the curators said.