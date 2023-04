Warehouse destroyed by massive fire in NW Houston

HOUSTON – A warehouse was destroyed by a massive fire in northwest Houston Wednesday.

The Houston Fire Department responded to calls about a fire at a warehouse located at 11539 N Houston Rosslyn Rd. at around 5:25 a.m.

Watch the KPRC 2+ livestream player below:

Warehouse destroyed by massive fire in NW Houston (KPRC 2)

Officials said no injuries were reported and the fire has been put out.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Warehouse destroyed by massive fire in NW Houston (KPRC 2)