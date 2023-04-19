‘They’re huge’: Massive utility poles towering Houston neighborhoods now becoming an eye-sore

It’s a power struggle over power poles.

Houstonians are used to seeing standard-sized utility poles, but now, several massive ones are popping up in some neighborhoods, creating an eye sore for those who live in the area.

The new transmission poles are 100 feet tall and about five feet wide at the base, according to CenterPoint Energy estimates.

A CenterPoint spokesperson said the poles are part of a $43B plan to improve the safety, reliability, and resiliency of their electric and natural gas systems in six states.

Daniel Hernandez, who maintains property for a homeowner on Fairview and Park Street in Montrose, said the structure went up about a week ago. He said he first noticed crews digging and drilling a massive hole into the ground last month.

Hernandez said he understands the need for the towering object, however, he does not understand the placement so close to homes.

“It’s horrible. I mean walking through, and you have to see this,” Hernandez said. “At least paint it, put a little mural on it.”

KPRC 2 also spotted a giant pole being installed next to a home at Fairview and Hazard.

“I didn’t really like it,” said Ally Rayborn who lives in the area. “And it’s just so big. And also, the construction on it was blocking our streets so we couldn’t get out.”

Rayborn said like last year, this jumbo-size one came without notice.

“They put those up last year, and we were traveling over the summer,” she added. “Came back, and they were there. I didn’t know they were going to be there or anything, so it was pretty surprising.”

A third one could be seen on Shepherd near the Southwest Freeway in Upper Kirby by a business.

“They’re huge. They’re massive, they’re unattractive, and quite frankly when I saw it, it concerned me as well,” said Mayor Sylvester Turner of Houston.

Mayor Turner said the City of Houston has limited power, even though the transmission poles are being installed on public rights-of-way.

“A few years ago the State of Texas, the legislature, removed a lot of the city’s power to control what is put even within our right of ways,” Mayor Turner said. “And gave the power to many of our utilities and telecommunications companies.”

The mayor said he’s spoken with CenterPoint and the two have agreed upon the company giving the city notice in the future as part of a franchise agreement.

“We’ve also talked about restarting some of these quarterly meetings that we have with the utility companies so that at the very minimum, we can be notified ahead of time and then at the same time we can also help to notify the community,” said Turner.

Alyssia Oshodi, Director of Corporate Communications with CenterPoint Energy, said the work to enhance and upgrade the transmission line in Montrose was needed.

“For that particular project and its design, it was necessary for the transmission pole to go in that area,” Oshodi said. “We give thoughtful consideration to where it is feasible for us to place these poles, and we understand the frustration from customers and where the placement might occur sometime.”

Oshodi said there are two additional poles that will be going up as part of the Montrose project.

“Due to these poles being put on the right of way, while we are not required to provide notification we are striving to make sure we have communication with our customers so they’re aware and why we’re doing the work,” Oshodi added.