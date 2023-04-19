Meet senior and aspiring lawyer Faith Morris, who spends her free time organizing food drives for the Houston Food Bank

HOUSTON – KPRC 2 and American Furniture Warehouse are surprising 20 deserving high school seniors with scholarships in 2023. All students selected for scholarships have been nominated by their high schools.

The fourteenth $2,500 scholarship winner of the year is Faith Morris, who is currently a senior at the High School for Law and Justice in the Houston Independent School District.

Morris is ranked second in her senior class and is president of the National Honor Society. She enjoys volunteering and has organized food drives for the Houston Food Bank, coordinated a Black History Month program at her school, and participated in a wreath-laying ceremony at a cemetery for veterans with her JROTC program.

An aspiring lawyer, Morris actively participates in her school’s Teen Court program, where students prosecute and defend real cases to gain courtroom experience. Morris plans to attend Mississippi State University in the fall.

Faith Morris (KPRC)

