‘It was completely unnecessary’: Defense attorney Dan Cogdell remembers Waco siege

On April 19, 1993, 75 members of the Branch Davidian sect died in a fire that began when federal agents raided the group’s compound.

Dan Cogdell is the defense attorney who represented Clive Doyle, the leader of the Branch Davidian movement after the Waco siege. During an interview on KPRC 2+ NOW at 8 a.m., Cogdell said he doesn’t want people to forget this day in American history.

“It was completely unnecessary, completely avoidable,” Cogdell said. “The acts of the law enforcement during the siege were outrageous, and I don’t think it should ever be forgotten.”

It’s been 30 years since the siege, but it’s getting a lot more attention because of a new series airing on Showtime. Last week, Cogdell attended the premiere in New York and shared what a surreal time it was.

“It brought back a lot of good feelings. It brought back a lot of bad feelings,” said Cogdell.

