Man arrested while trying to purchase 2 Maseratis from dealership with false information

A man has been arrested after police say he tried to purchase two Maserati vehicles with someone else’s personal information.

Trevian Burns has since been charged with false statement to obtain credit.

On Monday, deputies with the Harris County Precinct 4 Constables Office responded to the Maserati dealership located in the 23110 block of North Freeway in reference to fraud.

Deputies learned Burns was attempting to purchase two vehicles at the dealership with someone else’s personal information.

“Trevian Burns was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail, charged with false statement to obtain credit. His case is assigned to the 184th District Court and his bond has not been set at this time,” Constable Mark Herman wrote in a release.