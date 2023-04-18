Man allegedly found shot to death behind northwest Harris County hotel after fight with suspect

HOUSTON – A man was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds behind a hotel in northwest Harris County Monday, according to Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

HCSO deputies responded to reports of a person down behind the Country Inn and Suites located at 12915 FM 1960 Rd W at around 11:50 p.m.

Deputies said when they arrived at the scene, they located a man in his 20s who was shot to death.

According to investigators, it was reported by several witnesses that three men and a woman were standing by vehicles outside of the hotel. Two of the men got into a fight and then stopped, HCSO said. A short time later, deputies said the two men who were fighting walked off from the group. The suspect pulled a pistol out and pointed at the other man. The man tried to run away but was shot, investigators said.

The suspect fled in an unknown vehicle. The investigation is ongoing.