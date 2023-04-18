63º

Man allegedly found shot to death behind northwest Harris County hotel after fight with suspect

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

Man allegedly found shot to death behind northwest Harris County hotel after fight with suspect (KPRC 2)

HOUSTON – A man was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds behind a hotel in northwest Harris County Monday, according to Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

HCSO deputies responded to reports of a person down behind the Country Inn and Suites located at 12915 FM 1960 Rd W at around 11:50 p.m.

Deputies said when they arrived at the scene, they located a man in his 20s who was shot to death.

According to investigators, it was reported by several witnesses that three men and a woman were standing by vehicles outside of the hotel. Two of the men got into a fight and then stopped, HCSO said. A short time later, deputies said the two men who were fighting walked off from the group. The suspect pulled a pistol out and pointed at the other man. The man tried to run away but was shot, investigators said.

The suspect fled in an unknown vehicle. The investigation is ongoing.

