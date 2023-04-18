Is your child taking the STAAR test? What parents should know to prepare them📝🍎

HOUSTON – As a parent, we know your child’s success in school is one of your top priorities.

In an effort to ease your mind when it comes to making sure your children feel prepared for testing at school, here are some tips the Texas Education Agency has provided for STAAR test preparation:

Practice at home with online tutorials: If your child is taking an online test, online practice tests and tutorials are available for the subjects they want to focus on more. That way they’ll be more familiar with what the tests will look like.

Look at sample STAAR content: Review sample assessment questions with your child so he or she knows what to expect on the day of the test. Click here to see sample STAAR content.

When the test results are available, review your child’s Review your child’s student report:When the test results are available, review your child’s confidential student report . This will show you your child’s yearly progress and how well your child has understood this year’s academic material so you can help him or her continue learning and be better prepared for the next school year.

Don’t stress! Do your best: Ensure your child spends some time relaxing, getting a good night’s rest, and eating healthy meals before their test(s).

Set regular teacher meetings: We know tests are coming up quickly, but in the future, meetings with your child’s teacher will allow you to discuss his or her skills, and progress, and learn about activities or resources that can inspire learning outside of the classroom.

For more information on STAAR testing resources, go to TEA’s website.

Do you have some preparation tips that have helped your child throughout the years? Let us know in the comments.