Six percent of vehicles sold across the country in 2022 were purely electric and that number is expected to keep rising, according to Joshua Zuber, Senior Public Affairs Specialist with AAA Texas/New Mexico.

If you’re car shopping and thinking of making the switch to electric, Zuber shared what to look out for with both new and used EVs.

He also shared free resources available, like AAA’s annual car guide 2023 Winner’s List.

Click here for more resources.