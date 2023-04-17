University of Houston celebrating Earth Day with events all week

HOUSTON – The University of Houston will be celebrating Earth Day with events going on all this week at their campus.

The first set of events which will start the week are the E-Waste collection and Ecology Blitz.

The collection will be at the Student Center Circle Drive from 8 a.m. to noon on Monday. The blitz will run from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Monday afternoon at Shasta’s Pocket Prairie.

You can view the full schedule of events below.

Monday, April 17

E-Waste Collection

8 a.m. -12 p.m. at Student Center Circle Drive

Bring your unwanted electronic items to be recycled through Bass Computer Recycling. Find a list of acceptable items here

Ecology Bioblitz

1-3 p.m. starting at Shasta’s Pocket Prairie

Join the UH Coastal Center and the Department of Biology and Biochemistry at Shasta’s Pocket Prairie to locate and identify as many plant, animal and insect species as possible on campus.

Tuesday, April 18

Food Waste Audit

11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Cougar Woods Dining Commons

Did you know that Cougar Woods Dining Hall composts its food waste ? The UH Dining team along with Zero Waste Houston will walk students through the life of their food waste while performing an assessment of how much food is actually being thrown away during lunch time.

Lunch and Learn with the Houston Audubon

12-1 p.m. at Student Center Multipurpose Room

Join the Student Centers Sustainability Lunch and Learn to hear a presentation from the Houston Audubon . Learn about bird conservation and how you can get involved.

Wednesday, April 18

Farmers Market

11 a.m. – 3 p.m. on Student Center North Lawn

Join UH Dining and student organizations for a special farmers market that highlights sustainable products and practices.

Cougar Closet Clothing Repair Workshop

1-2 p.m.

The Cougar Closet is a communal closet for all UH students. Come learn how to repair your clothes and why thrifting and mending are sustainable practices.

Thursday, April 20

UH Coastal Center Presentation

11 a.m. – 12 p.m. at Student Center South, South Midtown Room

Come learn about the UH Coastal Center and its conservation efforts during this presentation by Program Director Evelyn Merz.

Carbon “Foodprint” Activity

11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Moody Towers Dining Commons

UH Dining recently implemented “How Good,” a rating system that determines recipes’ carbon impacts. Walk through Moody Towers Dining to try dishes with smaller “foodprints.”'

Friday, April 21

Shasta’s Prairie Volunteering

9 -11 a.m. at Shasta’s Pocket Prairie

Volunteer with UH Coastal Center leadership and biology and biochemistry faculty to clean up the campus pocket prairie. Learn about native prairie plants and what it takes to maintain the space on campus.

Tree Planting and Earth Week Picnic

11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at General Services Building Lawn