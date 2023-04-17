‘Our country is no exception’: Cook Islands decriminalizes homosexuality

COOK ISLANDS – The Parliament of the Cook Islands passed a new sexual offenses bill decriminalizing homosexuality on Friday, April 14.

Speaking in the parliament, Prime Minister Mark Brown said: “Every country in the world, at some stage, has had to deal with this matter of removing discriminatory laws that criminalize people. Our country is no exception.”

“It is not the job of government to tell people what their sexuality is. It is the not the job of the government to absolve sin. It is not the job of government to tell people how they can or cannot have sex. The government does not have a place in the bedrooms of the people,” Brown continued.

“We are a people of love and respect. Today we are doing our job as lawmakers. We have removed a discriminatory and unjust law that goes against our constitution and our values as a nation. We are doing what is right and what is just. We are protecting our people. That is what we have done today.”

Credit: Parliament of the Cook Islands via Storyful