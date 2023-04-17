Italian authorities find 2 tons of cocaine floating in sea

CATANIA, Italy – Italy’s finance police, the Guardia di Finanza, seized two tons of cocaine found floating off the coast of Catania on Monday, April 17, the agency said.

Footage released by the Guardia di Finanza on Monday shows the operation to recover the bales of cocaine, which were found floating in the Ionian Sea in a net with a “luminous signaling device” attached. According to the agency, the drugs had a value of 400 million euros, and the seizure was one of the largest ever in the region.

Credit: Guardia di Finanza via Storyful