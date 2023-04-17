Alec Baldwin wants ‘misguided’ lawsuit filed by Halyna Hutchins’ parents and sister dismissed

FILE - Actor Alec Baldwin attends a news conference at United Nations headquarters, on Sept. 21, 2015. Prosecutors have dropped the possibility of a sentence enhancement that could have carried a mandatory five-year sentence against Baldwin in a fatal film-set shooting, according to new court filings made public Monday, Feb. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

Alec Baldwin is asking a judge to dismiss a lawsuit filed by the parents and sister of “Rust” cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, saying that they were distant from Hutchins before her death and have “no viable cause of action.”

The actor said in court documents filed Thursday that Olga Solovey, Anatolii Androsovych, and Svetlana Zemko filed the suit to “obtain compensation” from Hutchins’ October 2021 death on a movie set just outside of Santa Fe, New Mexico.

“The loss of a daughter and sister is undoubtedly painful in any circumstance. Yet Plaintiffs—who had been distanced from Halyna physically, financially, and emotionally for years before her death—have no viable cause of action against Defendants,” the documents state. “This action is especially misguided.”

