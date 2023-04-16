Suspect arrested after possible hostage situation, pursuit in W. Houston

HOUSTON – A suspect has been arrested following a possible hostage situation and pursuit in west Houston Sunday.

According to Lt. Joel Garcia with the Houston Police Department, the incident began at around 11:30 a.m. when police were informed of a possible hostage situation that was reported in the area of Almeda and Southmore Blvd.

The suspect vehicle was tracked and located in the area of W. Alabama and Sage Rd. where a pursuit began.

The vehicle lost control and crashed near the intersection of Richmond and Yorktown. Garcia said the suspect got out of the vehicle and fled on foot. He was apprehended nearby.

Garcia said there was a juvenile passenger inside of the vehicle who was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

“This case or incident may be involved with another scene outside our county,” Garcia said.

The suspect at this time will be charged with evading arrest and unlawful carrying of a weapon.