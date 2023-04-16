Oregon man drains bank account, throws nearly $200K in cash on highway

Authorities in Oregon said a man reportedly emptied his family’s shared bank account and later threw thousands of dollars in cash onto a local highway, reports said.

Officials told NBC affiliate KMTR that officers with Oregon State Police responded to Interstate 5 regarding a report of U.S. currency being thrown out from a vehicle, driven by 38-year-old Colin McCarthy, of Eugene.

KMTR reported nearly $200,000 were thrown out from McCarthy’s vehicle.

Several motorists on the highway stopped to grab some of the money thrown out, People.com reported.

McCarthy told police that he was “doing well and wanted to bless others with gifts of money,” KMTR reported.

Police warned McCarthy of littering and the potential of creating a hazard on the interstate, according to KMTR. He later agreed to stop.

McCarthy was not criminally charged, according to police, however, officers have considered that option.

McCarthy’s family have asked those who took the money found on the highway to turn it over to authorities, according to People.com.