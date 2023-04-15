The Children’s Center in Galveston forced to close by health officials after conditions were deemed ‘unfit for humans’

Health officials in Galveston ordered closure of The Children's Center after reports of "unfit" conditions.

GALVESTON, Texas – The Children’s Center in Galveston was forced to shut down during Easter weekend after health officials said conditions were deemed “unfit for humans.”

The closure came after a monthlong investigation by the Galveston County Health District after they received reports of a child living at the shelter who tested positive for lead poisoning.

Since that report, four children tested positive for lead poisoning, two of which require medical attention due to high concentrations, officials said.

Health officials in Galveston ordered closure of The Children's Center after reports of "unfit" conditions. (KPRC)

Dr. Philip Keiser with the Galveston County Health Department said while experts tested for lead on the property, factors beyond that led to an order issued for all residents to leave the building within 72 hours on Thursday before Easter.

“There were high levels of lead outside, on the ground, and inside the facility,” he said. “But my staff were very very concerned about the conditions inside the facility. Basically, dust was being tracked in and kids were crawling in it.”

Keiser said health officials found rats, rotten food, and rat droppings along windows and sleeping areas. Fleas and bed bug infestations were also found.

Health officials in Galveston ordered closure of The Children's Center after reports of "unfit" conditions. (KPRC)

Officials with the Galveston County Fire Marshal’s Office were also called in, who later found that the fire suppression system was not working and several smoke detectors were either removed or disconnected.

“We were aware of the soil testing for lead, but the rest of this...we were just finding out,” said Hilda Torres, board chair for The Children’s Center. “I’m going to do everything in power to find out what wasn’t informed of what was happening.”

According to their website, The Children’s Center was established 145 years ago and was created to serve homeless youth, children, and families by providing them housing, mentorship, and safety to those facing abuse, neglect, and exploitation.

Keiser said The Children’s Center provided temporary housing for their residents. The county health district worked with St. Vincent’s House to provide hotel rooms for nine families.