Man shot several times near Spring bar, constable’s office seeking information of incident

This photo was taken at the scene of the shooting.

SPRING, Texas – A man was shot several times near a bar in north Harris County Saturday morning. The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office is looking for two men in connection to the case.

Pct. 4 said it was dispatched to the Rowdy’s Bar in the 19959 block of Holzwarth Road at approximately 2:54 a.m. due to the incident.

Deputies made it to the location, found the victim, and administered first aid. The man was then taken to a local hospital in an ambulance, and he was in stable condition.

Pct. 4 said two men got close to the victim in the parking lot and shot him several times. The suspects are believed to be two men wearing dark hoodies and ski masks, according to authorities.

They reportedly fled the area in a four-door gold Buick. The vehicle has some dents in the front and fictitious paper tags.

This photo shows the suspects' vehicle. (Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman)

Pct 4 also said the suspects are considered “armed and dangerous.”

“If you have any information regarding this case, you are urged to contact Constable Mark Herman’s office or your local law enforcement,” Mark Herman, the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable said.

To reach the dispatch office, call 281-376-3472.

