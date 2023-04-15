Here’s when Houstonians can go on free tour of a Hurricane Hunter aircraft

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's WP-3D Orion hurricane hunter aircraft stands on the tarmac at Washington National Airport, Arlington, Va., Tuesday, May 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe)

HOUSTON – People can get to experience what it is like being on a Hurricane Hunter aircraft during the 2023 Hurricane Awareness Tour.

The free event is going to be held on May 1 at Ellington Airport close to Hangar G at 11210 Blume Avenue in Houston from 12-4 p.m.

Residents can go inside the NOAA-P3 and USAF C130 aircrafts and learn more information about these planes from pilots, air crews, and National Weather Service experts.

At the event, people can also visit disaster response vehicles and receive more information about how to stay safe during hurricane season.