Constable’s office seeks to identify 2 men who allegedly took $3,000 from NW Harris County washateria safe

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office is trying to identify two men after $3,000 was stolen from a washateria in northwest Harris County.

Pct. 4 said the incident happened Friday at the U-Wash Washateria in the 11202 block of Huffmeister Road around 4:19 a.m.

The complainant told deputies someone entered the business by breaking the glass door and stole money from the business’ safe.

Pct. 4 said they have video footage of two suspects, who were described as two men in their twenties. They were wearing hoodies and were using the flashlights on their phones.

Authorities said one man was wearing a Crooks and Castles hoodie and reflective shoes.

If anyone has information related to this case, they should call the constable’s office at 281-376-3472.