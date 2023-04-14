Security ramped up at Katy Mills Mall after 2 incidents in the last two days, officials say

KATY, Texas – The first incident was a robbery that happened Tuesday. The second was an attempted robbery at gunpoint that happened on Wednesday.

Jorges Islas who KPRC 2 spoke with Thursday says his wife’s vehicle was burglarized in the same parking lot five weeks ago.

“They broke a window on the passenger side in the back,” Islas said. “They stole the school backpacks of both of my daughters.”

More recently, this past Tuesday at around 10 a.m., Katy police say another crime happened inside the parking lot. Someone walked up to a 26-year-old man, demanded money, and then got away with an undisclosed amount.

“It’s really concerning,” Islas said.

This past Wednesday around noon time, Katy police say a 60-year-old woman had just opened the hatch of her vehicle when a man with a gun approached her trying to steal her purse. She made a scene, and he ran away empty-handed.

“I’m always cautious,” said one shopper named Amy Wells.

Katy police say everyone should be cautious, but they do want shoppers to know they’re ramping up patrols.

They also say there’s a police substation on the premises.

Meanwhile, officials with Katy Mills Mall released the following statement.

“Our security program is extensive and contains numerous measures designed to deter crime and respond to incidents quickly. This includes maintaining a strong relationship with the katy police department. Out of an abundance of caution, additional security has been deployed at the center.”

“I think probably the more police security and the officers that they have will make people feel more confident in taking a step out,” Wells said.

As far as the recent incidents are concerned, Katy police do not believe the cases are linked and say they are reviewing surveillance footage working to find the perpetrators.

They want to remind people to be vigilant wherever they go but if someone tries to rob them, they advise complying and then calling 911 as soon as you can.