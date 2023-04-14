Now hiring: Houston ISD seeking teachers, nurses, and more during Saturday’s hiring event

Houston Independent School District officials are looking to hire candidates for several positions, including teachers.

The hiring event will take place from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Delmar Fieldhouse, located at 2020 Mangum Road in northwest Houston.

Other available positions include counselors, nurses, librarians, teacher assistants, and assistant principals.

All positions will be effective at the beginning of 2023-2024 school year.

The hiring event is open to all qualified candidates. Those who are interested in attending can register here in advance.