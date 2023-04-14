77º

LIVE

Local News

Now hiring: Houston ISD seeking teachers, nurses, and more during Saturday’s hiring event

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Houston ISD, HISD, Houston Independent School District
Houston ISD to issue mask mandate for students, staff

Houston Independent School District officials are looking to hire candidates for several positions, including teachers.

The hiring event will take place from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Delmar Fieldhouse, located at 2020 Mangum Road in northwest Houston.

RELATED: KPRC 2 Viewers ask questions ahead of Thursday’s expected presentation

Other available positions include counselors, nurses, librarians, teacher assistants, and assistant principals.

All positions will be effective at the beginning of 2023-2024 school year.

The hiring event is open to all qualified candidates. Those who are interested in attending can register here in advance.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

A graduate of the University of Houston-Downtown, Ana moved to H-Town from sunny southern California in 2015. In 2020, she joined the KPRC 2 digital team as an intern. Ana is a self-proclaimed coffee connoisseur, a catmom of 3, and an aquarium enthusiast. In her spare time, she's an avid video gamer and loves to travel.

email