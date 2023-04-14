Man shot in mouth near Westchase taken by Life Flight to hospital

HOUSTON – A man has been transported to the hospital by Life Flight after he was reportedly shot in the mouth.
Houston police say the incident took place at around 6:37 p.m. in the 13050 block of West Houston Center Boulevard on the city’s westside near Westpark Drive.
There has been no word on a suspect at this time.
Westside officers are at 13000 West Houston Center. Adult male shooting victim transported in critical condition. Officers are working to determine where the shooting took place. 202 pic.twitter.com/5BEHzkxGd0— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) April 14, 2023