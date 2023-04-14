69º

Man shot in mouth near Westchase taken by Life Flight to hospital

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

Police lights generic

HOUSTON – A man has been transported to the hospital by Life Flight after he was reportedly shot in the mouth.

Houston police say the incident took place at around 6:37 p.m. in the 13050 block of West Houston Center Boulevard on the city’s westside near Westpark Drive.

There has been no word on a suspect at this time.

