69º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Man shot at gas station in SE Houston

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Shooting, Gun Violence
Man shot at gas station in SE Houston (HPD) (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

HOUSTON – A man has reportedly been shot after an incident at a gas station in southeast Houston.

According to police, the shooting took place around 7:36 p.m. in the 12500 block of Martindale near E. Orem.

Officers are working to determine where the shooting took place.

The man was reportedly transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Moriah Ballard joined the KPRC 2 digital team in the fall of 2021. Prior to becoming a digital content producer in Southeast Texas and a Houstonian, Moriah was an award-winning radio host in her hometown of Lorain, Ohio and previously worked as a producer/content creator in Cleveland. Her faith, family, and community are her top passions.

email

twitter