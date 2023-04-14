Man shot at gas station in SE Houston

HOUSTON – A man has reportedly been shot after an incident at a gas station in southeast Houston.
According to police, the shooting took place around 7:36 p.m. in the 12500 block of Martindale near E. Orem.
Officers are working to determine where the shooting took place.
The man was reportedly transported to the hospital in critical condition.
