Employee of company at Cleveland Airport shot, killed after altercation with former worker at airline

CLEVELAND, Texas – An argument between a former and current employee of a company at Cleveland Airport lead to a deadly shooting, according to the Cleveland Police Department.

Officers responded to the shooting just before 9 a.m. at a hanger at the Cleveland Municipal Airport on FM 787.

The former employee was identified as a 20-year-old man, who now resides in Eagle Lake. The former employee returned to Cleveland for an unknown reason Thursday morning, police said.

He and the current employee, in his 30s, got into an altercation, police said. The former employee reportedly went to his vehicle and grabbed a shotgun and shot the victim several times.

Witnesses said they saw the gunman flee the scene in a silver Nissan following the shooting. He was eventually captured and taken into custody by the Colorado County Sheriff’s Office and Eagle Lake Police.

The men identities have not been released.