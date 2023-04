HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office said one of their deputies rescued an injured baby owl from a northwest Harris County park Thursday.

Deputy DeRousse with the Harris County Pct. 4 Constable's Office rescued a injured baby owl from a park Thursday. (Harris County Pct. 4 Constable's Office)

Deputy DeRousse rescued the owl from Russ Poppe Family Park, which is located in the 11600 block of Grant Road.

The constable’s office said the SPCA has been notified and will be treating the injured animal.