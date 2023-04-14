2 motorcyclists dead, 2 injured after driver goes on shooting spree on I-45 in Spring, Huntsville area

HOUSTON – Two motorcyclists were killed and two were left injured after a driver went on a shooting spree that spanned from Spring to the Huntsville area Friday, according to Huntsville Police Department.

The first shooting was reported on the feeder road of Interstate 45 where one motorcyclist was shot by the suspect, police said. The shooting victim was alive, but their condition was unknown.

The gunman reportedly continued on I-45 and Highway 19, just before Huntsville, where three motorcyclists were shot. Two of the motorcycle riders were killed and the third was injured.

The gunman’s identity or vehicle description have not been released.

Authorities shut down multiple lanes on I-45 and Hwy 19 at exit 114 as they investigated the scene. Drivers were asked to avoid the area and take exit at the Sam Houston Statue and stay off I-45 northbound until Clayton Homes.

The motive for the shootings remains under investigation.