Rescue efforts underway after man climbs Fort Bend County electrical tower

Authorities are trying to get a man down from an electrical tower in Fort Bend County. Here is raw video of him about halfway up the tower.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas – Emergency crews are working to rescue a man who climbed an electrical power tower in Fort Bend County on Thursday afternoon.

The tower is located off Highway 6, just south of Bissonnet. The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office, Northeast Fort Bend County Fire Department, Houston Fire Department, CenterPoint Energy and EMS are at the scene working to get the man off the tower.

The man is about halfway up the tower, approximately 80 to 100 feet. It is unclear as to why he climbed it.