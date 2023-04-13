Man found shot to death on sidewalk in Channelview

CHANNELVIEW, Texas – A man was found fatally shot on a sidewalk in Channelview Thursday, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies received reports about the man’s body being found in the 16900 block of the East Freeway at around 12:30 a.m.

According to HCSO, the man, who is in his 30s, was laying on the sidewalk on the feeder road with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses reported hearing gunshots and said they saw a man wearing a white hoodie and dark-colored pants running from the scene, investigators said.

Investigators believe the suspect may live at one of the motels in the area.

Homicide units are investigating the shooting.