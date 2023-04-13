76º

Lockdown reported at Jones Elementary School in Humble; Suspect has not been located

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

Tags: School on lockdown, Jones Elementary
(WJXT)

HOUSTON – A lockdown at an elementary school in northeast Harris County has been reported as police continue to search for a suspect.

On Thursday afternoon, Jones Elementary School was placed under lockdown in the 7900 block of Forest Point Drive in Humble.

About two hours later, deputies with Harris County Constable Mark Herman’s office stated that the suspect still has not been apprehended, and dismissal from the school would begin shortly.

KPRC 2 will provide updates momentarily.

