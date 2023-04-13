64º

Local News

Elderly man reported missing in Fort Bend County

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Missing person
FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas – An elderly man has been reported missing in the Fort Bend County area.

According to officials, 73-year-old Jerry Donald Laird was last seen in the 20800 block of Garden Arbor Lane in Richmond at around 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Laird reportedly left his home and was driving his 2008 Toyota Tundra with the license plate GVB8812.

He was last seen wearing a black long-sleeve shirt, dark blue jeans, and brown boots.

He weighs 110 lbs, is 5′7″, and has brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency number at 281-341-4665, option 1.

