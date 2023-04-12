Who killed an 83-year-old in his Sharpstown home? HPD has no motive, no suspects; How to report if you know something

Google Maps images of the area of 8441 Sands Point Drive, as collected on April 12, 2023.

HOUSTON – No known suspects and no motive: that’s what we know so far after an 83-year-old man was found shot dead in his Sharpstown home on Tuesday.

The killing happened in the 8400 block of Sands Point Drive.

The man has not been identified, but Houston police said a male relative found him shot in a bedroom around 7:25 p.m. The relative told police the home’s front door was unlocked when he arrived and found him inside.

The 83-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. It’s unclear whether he lived alone or with family.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.