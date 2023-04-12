President Trump sues Michael Cohen, a key witness in N.Y. criminal case, seeking $500M

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 04: Former U.S. President Donald Trump sits at the defense table with his defense team in a Manhattan court during his arraignment on April 4, 2023, in New York City. Trump was arraigned during his first court appearance today following an indictment by a grand jury that heard evidence about money paid to adult film star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 presidential election. With the indictment, Trump becomes the first former U.S. president in history to be charged with a criminal offense. (Photo by Seth Wenig-Pool/Getty Images)

Donald Trump filed a lawsuit in federal court on Wednesday against his former lawyer Michael Cohen — who has emerged as a key witness in the criminal case against the former president — seeking more than $500 million in damages for alleged “breaches of fiduciary duty, unjust enrichment, conversion, and breaches of contract.”

Cohen was the key witness to testify last month before a Manhattan grand jury, which then approved a 34-count indictment against Trump. The former president has denied any wrongdoing.

The complaint accuses Cohen of violating his attorney-client relationship with Trump by publicly disclosing information about the former president and “spreading falsehoods about [Trump], likely to be embarrassing or detrimental, and partook in other misconduct in violation of New York Rules of Professional Conduct.”

