Man shot 14 times, killed early Easter morning in N. Houston

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the person they believe is responsible for shooting and killing a man on Easter Sunday.

Detectives told KPRC Jose Luis Maldonado, 40, was shot 14 times while on his way home after a night out in north Houston.

Maldonado’s body was found near the intersection of Airline Dr. and Aldine Bender Rd.

“The victim was shot with rifle rounds, when we see the video, we don’t see a rifle that the suspect could easily be concealing so it’s possible that it’s an AR type pistol. The suspect appears to be a young male, wearing all black with an adidas logo hoodie,” said HPD Detective Dustin Crowder.

The suspect can be seen in surveillance video leaving the area on foot. He remains on the run.

Maldonado leaves behind a wife, three children and a grandson.

“He helped with everything. He’s the only person I had here,” said Maldonado’s daughter Heidy.

If you have any information on the suspect you’re ask to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-Tips.