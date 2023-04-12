Cypress-Fairbanks ISD senior Ryan Harris is not only a standout athlete, but he’s also ranked top of his class

Cypress-Fairbanks Independent School District student Ryan Harris is the thirteenth $2,500 scholarship winner of the year. Harris is a standout athlete and leader in Bridgeland High School’s class of 2023.

HOUSTON – KPRC 2 and American Furniture Warehouse are surprising 20 deserving high school seniors with scholarships in 2023. All students selected for scholarships have been nominated by their high schools.

Cypress-Fairbanks Independent School District student Ryan Harris is the thirteenth $2,500 scholarship winner of the year. Harris is a standout athlete and leader in Bridgeland High School’s class of 2023.

Harris competed in his school’s Cross Country team for all four years of high school. He was recognized by the Texas High School Coaches Association and the Texas Army National Guard as an Academic All-State recipient, which rewards athletes who maintain a high GPA, class rank and test scores.

In addition to his activities at school, Harris is a youth group and bible study leader. He works part-time to help support his family after the loss of a close family member. Harris plans to attend Texas A&M University and will participate in Navy ROTC, with the goal of one day becoming a Naval officer.

Cypress-Fairbanks Independent School District student Ryan Harris is the thirteenth $2,500 scholarship winner of the year. Harris is a standout athlete and leader in Bridgeland High School’s class of 2023. (KPRC)

Cypress-Fairbanks Independent School District student Ryan Harris is the thirteenth $2,500 scholarship winner of the year. Harris is a standout athlete and leader in Bridgeland High School’s class of 2023. (KPRC)

Cypress-Fairbanks Independent School District student Ryan Harris is the thirteenth $2,500 scholarship winner of the year. Harris is a standout athlete and leader in Bridgeland High School’s class of 2023. (KPRC)

Cypress-Fairbanks Independent School District student Ryan Harris is the thirteenth $2,500 scholarship winner of the year. Harris is a standout athlete and leader in Bridgeland High School’s class of 2023. (KPRC)

Cypress-Fairbanks Independent School District student Ryan Harris is the thirteenth $2,500 scholarship winner of the year. Harris is a standout athlete and leader in Bridgeland High School’s class of 2023. (KPRC)

Cypress-Fairbanks Independent School District student Ryan Harris is the thirteenth $2,500 scholarship winner of the year. Harris is a standout athlete and leader in Bridgeland High School’s class of 2023. (KPRC)

You can see the scholarship surprise for Ryan Harris in the video player at the top of this article.