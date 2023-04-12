Crashes slowing down traffic, affecting commutes across Houston area: What drivers should look out for

HOUSTON – Multiple crashes are working in the Houston area Wednesday morning. See which ones may affect your commute:

Big-rig crash shuts down 610 South Loop after Crestmont

A crash involving an 18-wheeler has shut down the 610 South Loop eastbound after Crestmont, the Houston Police Department said.

It happened in the 5800 block of the South Loop.

The 18-wheeler driver’s condition is unknown at this hour.

Freeway Closure: Southeast officers have the eastbound lanes of 5800 South Loop at Crestmont shut down for a major crash involving an 18 wheeler. Expect delays. Find alternate routes. #houtraffic CC9 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) April 12, 2023

Drivers can expect delays at this time and are urged to find alternate routes.

610 North Loop at Hirsch shut down after 3-vehicle crash

A crash involving three vehicles has shut down 610 North Loop eastbound at Hirsch Road, according to TranStar.

The right shoulder, right and center lanes are closed at this time. It is uncertain when the crash will clear, but drivers can expect 30-minute delays in the area.

