Crashes slowing down traffic, affecting commutes across Houston area: What drivers should look out for

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

HOUSTON – Multiple crashes are working in the Houston area Wednesday morning. See which ones may affect your commute:

Big-rig crash shuts down 610 South Loop after Crestmont

A crash involving an 18-wheeler has shut down the 610 South Loop eastbound after Crestmont, the Houston Police Department said.

It happened in the 5800 block of the South Loop.

The 18-wheeler driver’s condition is unknown at this hour.

Drivers can expect delays at this time and are urged to find alternate routes.

610 North Loop at Hirsch shut down after 3-vehicle crash

A crash involving three vehicles has shut down 610 North Loop eastbound at Hirsch Road, according to TranStar.

The right shoulder, right and center lanes are closed at this time. It is uncertain when the crash will clear, but drivers can expect 30-minute delays in the area.

