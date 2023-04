An investigation is underway after shots were fired inside a pawn shop in Missouri City.

Missouri City Police Department officers responded to the pawn shop located at 1923 Texas Parkway around 10:58 a.m.

Police are currently searching the area for two suspects.

The Fort Bend Independent School District placed three of its schools in the area on a secure lockout due to the police activity in the area.

