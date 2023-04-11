Man shot during officer-involved shooting in SE Houston

HOUSTON – An officer has reportedly been involved in a shooting in southeast Houston.
According to police, the shooting took place at around 2:35 p.m. in the 12200 block of Martin Luther King Street near E Orem.
Police say a man was found to be shot at the scene.
The shooting appeared to have taken place outside a Family Dollar store in the area.
KPRC 2 has crews headed to the scene and will provide updates momentarily.
HPD Commanders and PIO are en route to an officer involved shooting at 12201 Martin Luther King Blvd. at East Orem.— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) April 11, 2023
Preliminary information is a male was shot about 2:35 p.m.
More information will be provided at the scene. #hounews pic.twitter.com/nqbG750mA6