Man shot during officer-involved shooting in SE Houston

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

HOUSTON – An officer has reportedly been involved in a shooting in southeast Houston.

According to police, the shooting took place at around 2:35 p.m. in the 12200 block of Martin Luther King Street near E Orem.

Police say a man was found to be shot at the scene.

The shooting appeared to have taken place outside a Family Dollar store in the area.

KPRC 2 has crews headed to the scene and will provide updates momentarily.

