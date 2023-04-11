Judge Lina Hidalgo announces $4.7M plan to support women jailed in Harris County

HOUSTON – Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said Tuesday that her office will allocate over $4.7 million in American Rescue Plan funds to bring supportive programming to women housed in the Women’s Center Jail.

Approved by Commissioners Court last week, the funding aims to provide mental health support, trauma counseling, education and vocational training, substance abuse support, and other services.

“These resources will ultimately help women reenter society successfully, reduce recidivism, and cut the cycle of incarceration,” Hidalgo’s office said in a news release.

Hidalgo will hold a news conference at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday about the programming. KPRC 2 is working to be present at that news conference and bring you more about this funding decision.