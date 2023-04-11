Ahoy me mateys: History comes alive as Tall Ships Galveston festival makes triumphant return to island this week⚓

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas – Houstonians can attend the Tall Ships Galveston festival this week to get up close and personal with historical vessels and learn more about them.

The event will start with the Parade of Sail on April 13, which will give people a chance to get a glimpse of the tall ships that will sail down Seawall Boulevard in Galveston. The ships will be near the Seawall for about two hours before docking at Galveston Bay.

The expected start time is 1 p.m., and the ships will move west on Seawall Boulevard. The event will end at East Beach. The festival will run from April 13-16.

People will also be able to get tours of the ships and participate in other activities. There will be sail-away excursions, food and music.

Organizers expect about 50,000 people to attend the event. The Galveston Historical Foundation helps put on the festival.

What ships can you visit?

1877 Elissa

Elissa was taken from a scrapyard in Piraeus Harbor, Greece and brought to Galveston in 1978 so the ship could get a makeover. There are only two other ships in the world like Elissa that still can sail.

This is a photo of the 1877 Elissa ship. (Galveston Historical Foundation)

Ernestina-Morrissey – built in 1894

The ship was created in 1894 at the James and Tarr Shipyard to join the Gloucester, Massachusetts, fishing fleet. The vessel was taken on an expedition and was 600 miles away from the North Pole.

This photo shows the Ernestina-Morrissey ship. (Galveston Historical Foundation)

Glen L. Swetman – built in 1989

This ship is a 65-foot two-masted Biloxi Oyster Schooner that was referred to as a “white winged queen.” These types of vessels were used in the late 1800s and into the start of the 1900s.

This photograph captured the Glen L. Swetman ship. (Galveston Historical Foundation)

Nao Trinidad – built in 2016

This ship was built in Punta Umbría, Spain, and is part of the Nao Victoria Foundation nonprofit, which focuses on educating people about history. The Nao Trinidad is typically docked in Huelva, Spain, when it is not traveling.

This photograph shows the Nao Trinidad ship. (Galveston Historical Foundation)

Pride of Baltimore II – built in 1987

This ship was constructed in Baltimore. She has stopped at over 200 ports in North and South America, Europe, Asia and more.

This photo captures the Pride of Baltimore II ship. (Galveston Historical Foundation)

When and If - built in 1939

General George S. Patton wanted this boat to built for him for “when the war is over, and if I live through it, Bea and I are going to sail her around the world.” The ship was supposed to be luxurious and built for racing.

This is a photo of the When and If ship. (Galveston Historical Foundation)

Thomas Jefferson – built in 1991

This ship was a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration hydrographic survey vessel that was used until 2003. The ship was created to support the United States Navy and was originally known as USNS Littlehales (T-AGS-52).

How much are tickets?

Boarding and admission prices

Adult – $30

Adult Fast Pass – $80

Youth (7-12) – $20

Youth (7-12) Fast Pass – $35

Children 6 & Under – Free

Admission prices (doesn’t include boarding)

Adult – $20

Youth (7-12) – $15

Children 6 & Under – Free

For more information, go here.