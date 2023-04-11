9-year old girl, mother help rescue drowning man from community swimming pool

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. – A woman and her 9-year-old daughter are being hailed as heroes after saving a man from drowning in a community pool, WKMG-TV reports.

The incident was reported Friday around 4 p.m. at a Florida apartment complex.

When Crystal Horrocks and her daughter Kathleen were swimming at the pool when the girl noticed the man near the deep end of the water, according to Winter Haven police. The man reportedly was struggling and sank to the bottom of the pool.

Police said when the girl saw that he was not moving, she alerted her mother who then jumped into the pool, grabbed him, and bought him to surface. Bystanders also jumped into action and lifted the man out of the water.

The woman performed CPR, and after two rounds, the man coughed up some water and began to breathe, the news outlet reported.

By the time an emergency crew arrived at the complex, the man was sitting up and breathing on his own. He was taken to a local hospital for precaution and released with “no issues,” police said.

