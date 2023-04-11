2 teens found shot to death inside vehicle in Liberty County

SANTA FE, Texas – An investigation is underway after two teenagers were found dead inside a vehicle on Saturday, according to Liberty County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were led to the discovery near County Road 5260 at County Road 5200.

They received a tip from a resident who was checking their mail and saw a blue Honda with two teens inside, deputies said. The resident said as they approached it, they saw that the teens were dead.

Officials learned that the teens, believed to be 15 years old, were shot to death.

Authorities noted that the area has extensive gang activity but the shooting has not been determined as gang-related.

Texas Rangers were called to assist the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office with the investigation.

The teens’ identities have not been released until family has been notified.