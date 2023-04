Don’t put those boots away just yet. The Galveston County Fair and Rodeo is just around the corner.

One of the board members, Danelle Tibaldo, gave us the scoop on what people can expect to find on their visit.

There are activities for all age groups. You can find entertainment, a barbecue and seafood cookoff, carnival rides, and the rodeo.

The fun all starts on April 14 and ends on the 22. It’s all happening at Jack Brooks Park in Hitchcock, Texas.

Tickets are available now on the website.