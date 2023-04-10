HCPH, county commissioners 2-day conference during Black Maternal Health Week at NRG Center

HOUSTON – Harris County Commissioners Rodney Ellis and Lesley Briones joined Harris County Public Health to announce a two-day Maternal & Child Health Conference at NRG Center.

The conference, themed “Integrating Systems and Reimagining Models of Care,” will be held from Tuesday through Wednesday. It will provide an opportunity to analyze the health disparities that women encounter from gestation, birth, postpartum, and the first two years after childbirth.

In Harris County, there are significant health inequities in maternal and infant health outcomes, especially for Black mothers and infants, according to a release. In response, HCPH has developed the Maternity and Child Health Program and the Black Maternal Health Cohort.

The Maternity and Child Health program was established to reduce risks and empower families to build healthier families through care coordination to vital health, wellness and social services.

This story will be updated shortly.