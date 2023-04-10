Spring-area man charged with 7 counts of promotion of child porn

HOUSTON – A Spring-area man is facing several charges after attempting to share child pornography over social media sites, according to court documents.

Raul Borja, 25, was charged with seven counts of promotion of child pornography. He is being held in the Harris County Jail on a $210,000 bond.

Deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s High Tech Crimes Unit started the investigation after receiving multiple cyber tips.

During the investigation, Borja was reportedly communicating with an undercover deputy from another agency and arranged to meet with a woman who he thought was going to allow him to have sex with her 8-year-old child, according to court documents.

When Borja met with the undercover deputy, he was arrested and charged for alleged offenses in Montgomery County. KPRC 2 is working to determine those charges.

Authorities issued a search warrant at Borja’s residence in the 21300 block of Bella Mountain Drive in north Harris County, where multiple electronic equipment and computers were seized.

According to court documents, investigators found at least 95 image and video files of children “engaging in said sexual conduct” on his Kik account.

Once data analysis was completed, charges were filed.