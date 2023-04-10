Justice Dept. asks court to further delay abortion medication decision

The Department of Justice on Monday filed a request in federal court seeking to block a ruling last week by a Trump-appointed judge that endangers access to the key abortion pill mifepristone.

The Biden administration’s request asks the 5th U.S. Court of Appeals to put on hold U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk’s ruling late last week to allow more time for the case to go through the appeals process.

Kacsmaryk’s ruling “upended decades of reliance by blocking FDA’s approval of mifepristone and depriving patients of access to this safe and effective treatment, based on the court’s own misguided assessment of the drug’s safety,” Justice Department lawyers wrote in court papers.

