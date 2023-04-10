Eyeing re-election, Ted Cruz seeks to burnish a bipartisan image

FILE - Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, ask a question during a Senate Commerce Committee hearing, Feb. 9, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. It's early yet, but next year's presidential race may feature something the political world hasn't seen in the last 50 years: no elected officials from Texas. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, File)

WASHINGTON – Sen. Ted Cruz built his reputation as a conservative flamethrower after leading the government shutdown over Obamacare funding in 2013, cultivating that brand during his presidential campaign and beyond over the last decade.

Now, the Texas Republican is seeking to show some bipartisan credentials as he runs for re-election in a state that is becoming more competitive and gave him a scare in his last race.

In a wide-ranging interview in his Capitol Hill office, Cruz highlighted his work as the top Republican on the Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee and how he’s teamed with Chair Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., on legislation requiring that consumers be informed if their refrigerator or other home appliances have recording capabilities.

