Driver of 18-wheeler hospitalized after truck lost large load on SH-99

HOUSTON – The driver of an 18-wheeler has been transported to the hospital after reportedly losing a large load on the highway in Harris County on Monday.
According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the major crash took place in the 4100 block of SH-99.
Gonzalez said the 18-wheeler was carrying a load of sheetrock and drywall construction material which somehow came off of the truck.
The Texas Department of Transportation is on the scene helping to remove the debris, and clean-up is expected to take about three hours.
Drivers should divert off SH-99 to Clay Road.
